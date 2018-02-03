Help sought in locating 12-year-old boy missing from skating rink

Authorities are seeking help in locating a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday night.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Leonel Corona was dropped off at Astro Skate, 3611 Third St. W., by his father at about 8:30 p.m.
When the father returned to pick up Leonel at 11 p.m. at the skating rink, he was advised that the boy had departed with a friend.
The boy’s family suspected he may have gone to a girlfriend’s house, but Leonel was not located there, authorities said.
Leonel is described as 5-foot-3 and 80 pounds with his hair in the form of a mohawk. He was wearing a black jacket, a green AMI shirt and khaki pants.
Those with information about Leonel’s whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
