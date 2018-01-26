Manatees pick their Super Bowl LII winners

More Videos

What to do if you suspect human trafficking

What to do if you suspect human trafficking

Proposed bill concerns State College of Florida president

Proposed bill concerns State College of Florida president

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

Lowering rejection risk in organ transplants

Lowering rejection risk in organ transplants

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer

Dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police shooting

Dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police shooting

Officers suffer 'substantial bites' while trying to subdue man in Texas

Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting

Florida man in custody after double fatal shooting, cops say

Florida man in custody after double fatal shooting, cops say

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

Broward police are looking for a young man who appeared to be in the market for a pricey necklace but was really a conniving thief. Just before noon on Dec. 17, 2017, the owner of Rambo Jewelry was showing the suspect a $60,000 gold necklace with a large San Lázaro charm when he was robbed. Surveillance video shows the thief talking with the clerk about the necklace before trying it on. That's when the suspect takes off and heads south through the parking lot of the Oakland Park Flea Market located at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd. The thief is described as being 18 to 20 years old with a thin build. He's about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Lowering rejection risk in organ transplants

Lowering rejection risk in organ transplants

Among the more than 120,000 Americans waiting for an organ transplant, thousands are told their likelihood of rejection may be too high to take the risk. However, at Mayo Clinic, some of these highly-sensitized patients are still being given their 2nd chance at life.

Dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police shooting

Dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police shooting

Fairfax County Chief of Police Edwin C. Roessler Jr. has released video of the U.S. Park Police fatal shooting of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar. The U.S. Park Police shooting occurred on November 17, 2017, in Fairfax County and was captured on the in-car video of a Fairfax County cruiser which provided back-up in the U.S. Park Police pursuit of Mr. Ghaisar.

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Crystelle Yvette Baton, 42, was arrested and charged by the Florida Lottery Commission’s securities division for keeping a winning $600 lottery ticket and paying a “customer” only $5 for it. The customer was an undercover agent with the Florida Lottery Commission.

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

Florida police were seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.

Another traffic jam in Palmetto

Another traffic jam in Palmetto

Just about every morning, there is a rush hour traffic jam on Eighth Avenue West in Palmetto as commuters head toward the Green Bridge and downtown Bradenton.