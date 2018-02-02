More Videos

Manatees pick their Super Bowl LII winners 5:37

Manatees pick their Super Bowl LII winners

Pause
What to do if you suspect human trafficking 0:31

What to do if you suspect human trafficking

Proposed bill concerns State College of Florida president 0:33

Proposed bill concerns State College of Florida president

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 1:17

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

Lowering rejection risk in organ transplants 4:14

Lowering rejection risk in organ transplants

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer 3:37

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer

Dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police shooting 1:21

Dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police shooting

Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas 0:39

Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:41

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting 1:00

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting

Mote Marine Laboratory’s resident manatees, Hugh and Buffett, took opposing views on who will bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Sunday’s game. Mote Marine Laboratory/Facebook
Mote Marine Laboratory’s resident manatees, Hugh and Buffett, took opposing views on who will bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Sunday’s game. Mote Marine Laboratory/Facebook

Local

A tank divided: Manatees select different winners for Super Bowl

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 02, 2018 10:20 AM

Jimmy Fallon lets puppies pick, an eagle made a debatably predictable choice, even internet sensation April the Giraffe got to weigh in with a hopeful Super Bowl LII winner. But in Florida, we let manatees have the final say.

Mote Marine Laboratory’s resident manatees, Hugh and Buffett, took opposing views on who will bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Sunday’s game.

“We have a house divided,” said Kat Boerner, manatee research supervisor in a news release. “Buffett weighed his options carefully and ultimately picked the Philadelphia Eagles. Hugh was pretty clear on his choice, the New England Patriots.”

The Patriots and Eagles face off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Buffett has a history of picking winners. He has successfully predicted the winner eight out of 10 times, but missed the mark last year when the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. Hugh puts in a good effort, but has only been right six of 10 times, a provided history of the manatees’ picks shows.

Hugh went with the Patriots for his pick last year, too. The last time Buffett picked the Patriots to win it all was in 2015 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The opinion in the tank, it seems, has long been divided. Hugh and Buffett have only picked the same team to win four times in the 11 years of selections (the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, the New York Giants in 2008 and 2012 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009).

But picking teams isn’t all fun and games, it’s exhibiting some of the manatee’s training.

“By having the manatees trained to go to targets, we are able to maneuver them around the exhibit and ask them for a variety of behaviors. This helps during veterinary procedures and during our research training sessions, which focus on manatee senses and physiology. The Super Bowl predictions are much like target training; we place a square PVC structure in the exhibit with a photo of each of the teams competing in the Super Bowl. Hugh and Buffett take it from there to touch one of the two team logos,” Boerner said.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Manatees pick their Super Bowl LII winners 5:37

Manatees pick their Super Bowl LII winners

Pause
What to do if you suspect human trafficking 0:31

What to do if you suspect human trafficking

Proposed bill concerns State College of Florida president 0:33

Proposed bill concerns State College of Florida president

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 1:17

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

Lowering rejection risk in organ transplants 4:14

Lowering rejection risk in organ transplants

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer 3:37

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer

Dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police shooting 1:21

Dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police shooting

Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas 0:39

Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:41

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting 1:00

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting

Manatees pick their Super Bowl LII winners

View More Video