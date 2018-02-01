Scott reappoints two to SCF Board of Trustees

Two members have been reappointed to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees.
Bob Wyatt, 57, and Ed Bailey, 42, are set to stay on the board, pending confirmation by the Florida Senate. Gov. Rick Scott announced the appointments Thursday evening.
According to the governor’s press office, Wyatt is the president of Investor Protector Inc., while Bailey is the finance manager of Sarasota Ford and a Realtor with Leslie Wells Realty.
Both of their terms run from Feb. 1, 2018, to May 31, 2021.
