Missed the Super Blue Blood Moon this morning? Here’s what it looked like.

A rare lunar event took place in the sky Wednesday morning as the moon positioned itself for a Super Blue Blood Moon.
That’s a fancy name for three lunar events occurring at the same time. A supermoon appears when the moon is closest to the sun. It’s brighter, and just a tiny bit bigger than usual.
A blue moon is the second full moon in a calendar month, which happens every now and then due to the moon’s 27-day orbit around the earth.
Finally, the blood moon is what appears to be an orange tint on the moon during a lunar eclipse, when the moon falls into the shadow that the sun casts on the earth.
Slap all of those together and you’ve got the famed Super Blue Blood Moon looking down on you. Unfortunately, it only lasted for about 15 minutes and began around 7 a.m., right before sunrise.
Though it was a fleeting sight, local residents could still catch a glimpse of the astronomical phenomenon that won’t happen again until 2037. A reader submitted photos of the lunar event, caught through a patch of trees in Manatee County.
