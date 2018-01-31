The Manatee County Public Safety Communications Center’s 911 system is down on Wednesday, Jan. 31, due to a widespread outage, according to officials. [File photo]
The Manatee County Public Safety Communications Center's 911 system is down on Wednesday, Jan. 31, due to a widespread outage, according to officials.
Do you have an emergency? Calling 911 won’t work

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 31, 2018 11:16 AM

The Manatee County 911 system is down Wednesday after experiencing technical issues due to a large wireless outage affecting seven counties, according to public safety officials.

If you need immediate assistance in Manatee County, you can text 911 from your cell phone or dial 941-301-2270.

The outage involves multiple services including AT&T, Verizon and Frontier.

Emergency lines are offline for Sarasota County as well as most of the Tampa Bay area, including Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Some of the agencies experiencing outages include the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, North Port Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire Rescue, Tampa International Airport and more.

Efforts to get the system back up and running are ongoing, county officials said.

Sarasota officials said they have been told by Frontier that the outage extends from Spring Hill to Punta Gorda, affecting more than 200,000 customers.

In Sarasota County, residents can call any of the following nine phone numbers to report an emergency. Texting 911 from cellphones can also be used as an alternative, officials said.

941-356-2732

941-356-2747

941-356-2778

941-356-2784

941-356-2786

941-356-2787

941-356-3008

941-650-0819

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the city’s 911 system is also down.

Bradenton residents can call one of the following numbers in case of an emergency:

941-932-9301

941-932-9302

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Mark Hoffer The Star-Telgram

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027

