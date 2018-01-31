Do you have an emergency? Calling 911 won’t work

The Manatee County 911 system is down Wednesday after experiencing technical issues due to a large wireless outage affecting seven counties, according to public safety officials.
If you need immediate assistance in Manatee County, you can text 911 from your cell phone or dial 941-301-2270.
The outage involves multiple services including AT&T, Verizon and Frontier.
Emergency lines are offline for Sarasota County as well as most of the Tampa Bay area, including Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Some of the agencies experiencing outages include the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, North Port Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire Rescue, Tampa International Airport and more.
Efforts to get the system back up and running are ongoing, county officials said.
Sarasota officials said they have been told by Frontier that the outage extends from Spring Hill to Punta Gorda, affecting more than 200,000 customers.
Manatee County 911 is currently down. If you need assistance you can text 911 from your cell phone. Frontier Communications is working to establish 911.— ManateePublicSafety (@MCGPublicSafety) January 31, 2018
In Sarasota County, residents can call any of the following nine phone numbers to report an emergency. Texting 911 from cellphones can also be used as an alternative, officials said.
According to the Bradenton Police Department, the city’s 911 system is also down.
Bradenton residents can call one of the following numbers in case of an emergency:
