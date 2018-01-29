Busy East Manatee street is about to get wider

The county is growing, and so are its roads. Construction to widen a portion of 45th Street East will start in February.
As part of the 44th Avenue East extension project that is slated to connect Cortez Road West to Lakewood Ranch, 45th Street East between 44th Avenue East and State Road 70 will be widened from a two-lane road to a four-lane road. About half of the entire extension project, split into six segments, has been completed.
Gator Grading & Paving LLC will start on the 1.1-mile project next month, but residents will have the opportunity to view information on the project and speak with representatives in the Wagner Auditorium at Manatee Technical College on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Upgrades will include grassy, raised medians, traffic signals at the 44th Street East-44th Avenue East intersection and improved access to the Southern Manatee Fire Rescue District Station 4. The portion of the road at Gap Creek will also be widened and include two pedestrian bridges.
Construction will begin at State Road 70 and move north, said Tina Allen, community outreach specialist for the project. Crews will monitor the light at that intersection during construction and tweak the timing if warranted.
The $9.8 million project will be paid for by road impact fees as well as water and sewer facility investment fees, and is expected to be finished in summer 2019.
If you go
What: Public information meeting on the 45th Street East widening project
When: Thursday, Feb. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Wagner Auditorium at Manatee Technical College, 6305 State Road 70
