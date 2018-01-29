Cooler, drier air on the way after wet end to weekend

After a rainy end to the weekend, a cold front is expected to bring drier air to the area until the end of the week.
Sunday, the Bradenton area saw 1.4 inches of rain, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports. Year-to-date, there has been 2.57 inches of rain at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, about 0.24 inches above average, according to WeatherUnderground.com.
The record for rainfall on Jan. 29 is 1.64 inches in 1925, according to WeatherUnderground.com.
Diane Kacmarik: 1" to 2.5" of rain fell in the coastal counties since Sunday PM. #FL Front moving through this Monday AM. pic.twitter.com/HTgKJgVhz6— Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) January 29, 2018
A low pressure system pulling away from the area will be trailed by the cold front, which will bring cooler and drier air. Pleasant, dry weather is expected Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, though it will be chilly with a high predicted to be in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service. It will be even cooler Tuesday night, with a low of nearly 43.
By Wednesday, things start working their way back to warmer weather, with a high of 66 expected and a low of 51. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see highs return to the low 70s and should be at least partly sunny days, according to the NWS.
According to Bay News 9 meteorologists, the cold front will drop off most chances of showers until Sunday. That’s when the NWS says a strong upper-level trough will come in and bring another cold front behind it.
The NWS calls for a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday with a high near 73.
