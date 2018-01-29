Crash shuts down part of State Road 70

A crash has closed eastbound lanes of State Road 70 during the Monday morning commute.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Monday on 56th Street Court East at State Road 70, according to the Florida Highway Patrol live traffic map.
FHP indicates a roadblock in the eastbound lanes of State Road 70 after the crash and Florida 511 traffic maps shows delays in the area between U.S. 301 past Interstate 75.
Just down the road, another crash on State Road 70 at Caruso Road is listed, but there is no reported roadblock.
Never miss a local story.
Officials are also investigating a hit-and-run crash on State Road 70 at Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, but there is no reported roadblock.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments