More Videos

11th annual Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival 3:03

11th annual Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival

Pause
Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:41

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Firefighters dedicate fire drill tower to the late Glenn Davis 3:53

Firefighters dedicate fire drill tower to the late Glenn Davis

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 0:53

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route

Tampa law enforcement prepares for Gasparilla 2:23

Tampa law enforcement prepares for Gasparilla

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 3:30

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

South Beach playboy's personal property to be sold 2:57

South Beach playboy's personal property to be sold

Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show 3:31

Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show

Bradenton mayor touts design of new parking garage 1:37

Bradenton mayor touts design of new parking garage

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post' 2:25

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post'

FDOT is proposing a significant traffic diversion in and out of downtown Bradenton to ease congestion choke points for bridge traffic. Mark Young Bradenton Herald
FDOT is proposing a significant traffic diversion in and out of downtown Bradenton to ease congestion choke points for bridge traffic. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

Local

Bradenton officials back off FDOT’s downtown traffic divergence proposal

By Mark Young

myoung@bradenton.com

January 28, 2018 02:05 PM

Bradenton

A week after saying it would draft a resolution to allow the Florida Department of Transportation to move forward with a downtown traffic divergence proposal, the Bradenton City Council is having second thoughts.

“I’m getting more concerned and still having heartburn at what will be created,” Ward 4 Councilman Bemis Smith said. “To (Vice Mayor Gene Brown’s) earlier point, I’m starting to wonder if we aren’t just beating up the folks traveling from Palmetto to the south and locking up everyone else.”

FDOT has proposals to ease bridge congestion points at Manatee Avenue and Sixth Avenue at First Street to the Desoto Bridge and Ninth Street West to the Green Bridge. FDOT wants to eliminate downtown access at First Street and Manatee Avenue and force traffic to divert at Ninth Avenue West to Third Street West, where motorists can travel north until they pick up the one-ways.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The proposal calls for new traffic signals at both Third Street West intersections at Sixth and Manatee avenues. Those lights would also impact the heavily congested east-west travel on the one-ways. FDOT’s model shows it would work, but officials acknowledge downtown traffic would suffer delays to the benefit of traffic just trying to cross the bridges into Palmetto.

“Almost everyone, including staff, said it was putting their heads in the sand,” said Economic Development Director Carl Callahan. “We aren’t worried about what a computer says, we are saying you are solving one problem, but creating another. There’s more work that needs to be done there in what it would create further into downtown. We should have them address that in a more detailed manner.”

Smith also is concerned with the east-west backups that would be created at the Third Street intersections on the one-ways. He said human nature would have people avoiding those lights to keep traveling west on Ninth Street to Ninth Avenue, confirming Brown’s earlier concerns of creating a new choke point further into downtown.

The intent to remove the double left-turn lanes onto Manatee Avenue off First Street to force those vehicles to turn left at Ninth Avenue also is a concern. The double lanes can hold upwards of 25 vehicles waiting to turn, while the left turn lane on First and Ninth can hold about 12. Smith said traffic would end up backing up into First Street, causing further problems.

Mayor Wayne Poston said the model doesn’t take into account people’s driving patterns and habits. Ward 5 Councilman Harold Byrd Jr. said the council isn’t likely to move forward with the resolution at this time.

Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

11th annual Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival 3:03

11th annual Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival

Pause
Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:41

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Firefighters dedicate fire drill tower to the late Glenn Davis 3:53

Firefighters dedicate fire drill tower to the late Glenn Davis

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 0:53

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route

Tampa law enforcement prepares for Gasparilla 2:23

Tampa law enforcement prepares for Gasparilla

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 3:30

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

South Beach playboy's personal property to be sold 2:57

South Beach playboy's personal property to be sold

Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show 3:31

Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show

Bradenton mayor touts design of new parking garage 1:37

Bradenton mayor touts design of new parking garage

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post' 2:25

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post'

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

View More Video