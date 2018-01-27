Pirates march down the streets of Tampa for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates on Saturday.
Pirates march down the streets of Tampa for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates on Saturday. Spectrum Bay News 9 Virginia Johnson
Pirates march down the streets of Tampa for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates on Saturday. Spectrum Bay News 9 Virginia Johnson

Local

Gobs of fun, few arrests at Gasparilla, Tampa cops say

By Tom Alberts

talberts@bradenton.com

January 27, 2018 10:52 PM

The crowds were massive for the 2018 Gasparilla Parade in Tampa on Saturday, but the jail cells won’t be overburdened, according to the Tampa Police Department.

“Once again there were few arrests and citations, despite large crowds,” says TPD spokesman Steve Hegarty in a media alert issued Saturday night.

By some estimates, the crowd that gathered for the annual pirate invasion topped 300,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As of an hour after the conclusion of the parade, there was just one felony to report: a case of battery on a law enforcement officer.

There were 19 misdemeanors. Fourteen of them were by misbehaving minors for underage drinking.

The other minor offenses were for misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and trespass after warning.

One unlucky reveler received a civil citation for possessing less than 20 grams marijuana.

Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom

  Comments  