Gobs of fun, few arrests at Gasparilla, Tampa cops say

The crowds were massive for the 2018 Gasparilla Parade in Tampa on Saturday, but the jail cells won’t be overburdened, according to the Tampa Police Department.
“Once again there were few arrests and citations, despite large crowds,” says TPD spokesman Steve Hegarty in a media alert issued Saturday night.
Thanks to @HCSOSheriff for getting us in the middle of the action! Law enforcement from all over state helping to keep boaters safe. @BN9 #gasparilla pic.twitter.com/ybsbGV0VUB— Tim Wronka BN9 (@TimWronka) January 27, 2018
By some estimates, the crowd that gathered for the annual pirate invasion topped 300,000.
Never miss a local story.
As of an hour after the conclusion of the parade, there was just one felony to report: a case of battery on a law enforcement officer.
This is free in my hometown. Love you, Tampa. Happy Gasparilla, y'all. pic.twitter.com/hWmXbiOygx— Collin Sherwin (@CollinSherwin) January 27, 2018
There were 19 misdemeanors. Fourteen of them were by misbehaving minors for underage drinking.
The other minor offenses were for misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and trespass after warning.
Here to protect and serve at #Gasparilla2018 during the #NHLAllStar weekend. Stay safe and have fun! pic.twitter.com/XBl7kINpXm— TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 27, 2018
One unlucky reveler received a civil citation for possessing less than 20 grams marijuana.
Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom
Don't worry Mayor! We will protect you! pic.twitter.com/FtD4R9vIrj— TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 23, 2018
Watch out, Tampa. Pirate ship comin’ yer way. pic.twitter.com/mcgS1RDlhc— TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 27, 2018
The Gasparilla Pirate Festival meets the NHL this weekend at #NHLAllStar in Tampa. ☠️— NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2018
Ep. 5: WE GOT THE CUP BACK!! pic.twitter.com/J7b6O3Khkl
Comments