Pedestrian, 85, struck and killed trying to cross busy Pinellas highway

Herald staff report

January 27, 2018 10:19 AM

PALM HARBOR

An 85-year-old pedestrian was killed Saturday morning while attempting to cross a busy highway in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The pedestrian, a Palm Harbor resident, was attempting to cross U.S. 19 at Alderman Road at 6:56 a.m. when he was struck by a 2001 Cadillac SLS driven by a 22-year-old Holiday resident, the FHP said.

The driver entered the intersection under a green traffic signal, the FHP said. Alcohol was not a factor, and no charges are pending, the FHP said.

