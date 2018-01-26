Motorcycle crash kills one on U.S. 41

A Sarasota man died after a crash in the Bayshore Gardens area late Thursday night.
Zachary Rogers, 21, of Sarasota and a 20-year-old Sarasota woman were on a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle in the right lane of southbound U.S. 41, nearing the intersection with Florida Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A Pontiac was in the center lane, also traveling south on U.S. 41, when the 51-year-old Bradenton woman driving the vehicle turned right from the middle lane onto Florida Boulevard, according to FHP. The motorcycle, which was approaching the intersection behind the Pontiac, collided with the rear right side of the Pontiac and went off the roadway, striking an electrical box on the southwest corner of the intersection.
After the impact, the Pontiac redirected, went through the intersection and off the road to the south shoulder of Florida Boulevard.
Rogers was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he died, according to FHP. The female passenger was also taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The driver of the Pontiac was not injured, according to FHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
The roadway is clear as of 6:45 a.m. Friday, but according to WFLA News Channel 8, the crash previously blocked two lanes of traffic at the intersection.
