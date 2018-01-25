Bradenton street has reopened, but not for long as more work on sewer line is planned

A downtown Bradenton street has reopened, but not for long as crews plan more work in the area in the coming weeks.
A portion of Second Street East closed earlier this week for work on the sewer line was reopened to traffic Thursday morning. However, more work is planned for the same stretch of road for Monday, according to Tim McCann, public information officer for the City of Bradenton.
Crews will continue the installation process of a new sanitary sewer line on Second Street East between Riverside Drive and Third Avenue East.
The work should be done Wednesday, according to McCann. Repaving in the area is scheduled to begin Feb. 1. Second Street East will reopen while the repaving is completed but the area will be controlled by traffic guards.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
