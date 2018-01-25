A crash on Interstate 75 at University Parkway is blocking one lane and has southbound traffic backed up for miles Thursday morning.
Local

Lane of Interstate 75 reopened after clogging traffic for miles

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 25, 2018 07:42 AM

One lane of traffic on an on-ramp to Interstate 75 in Manatee County has reopened Thursday morning after a crash.

Officials were called to a crash on an Interstate 75 south ramp from University Parkway that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Florida 511. The right lane of the on-ramp was blocked, and traffic maps showed delays past mile marker 217.

Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic map does not report any injuries in the crash.

The lane was reopened around 8 a.m.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

