Former Tampa Bay area TV reporter killed in Taliban attack

A former Tampa television reporter was killed during a Taliban assault in Afghanistan over the weekend.
Glenn Selig was a Tampa native and worked as an investigative reporter for FOX 13 News from 1997 to 2007. He was among the 22 who died in the Intercontinental Hotel attack in Kabul.
Selig was reportedly in the Middle East covering a positive story about Afghanistan’s new president, according to Selig Multimedia. The company confirmed the loss of its founder in a statement released Tuesday, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
The statement reads:
“Unfortunately, we have received confirmation Glenn Selig was killed during the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. Glenn was a tireless professional, loyal friend and pillar of the community, but most importantly he was a loving husband and wonderful father. The loss for his family and friends cannot be measured nor conveyed strongly enough, but we thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received. Moving forward we kindly request privacy and compassion as we process this terrible situation.
“Glenn was in Kabul on a potential success story involving Afghanistan and its steps to battle extremism. The focus was highlighting the country’s new president and constructing a democracy forum event for Afghani women.”
Selig worked as a crisis manager within the company and while there earned accolades for his investigative work as a reporter.
The Taliban took credit for the attack and said their forces seized the luxury hotel Saturday, which is heavily guarded and popular among foreigners and Afghan officials.
Around 9 p.m. Saturday night, five gunmen in suicide vests entered the building, according to the Taliban. But Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said during a press conference that investigations show six insurgents who entered the north side of the hotel, storming the kitchen.
Security forces were pinned down for more than 13 hours before the last insurgent was killed, Bay News 9 reports.
John Hoffman, Vice President of News at FOX 13, issued a statement regarding Selig’s death: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the Selig family. Fox 13 staff members who worked with Glenn remember him as a diligent and hardworking reporter.”
