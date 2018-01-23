School board discusses land swap for new schools in East Manatee

More Videos 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police Pause 0:50 Drivers show support for increased pay among school workers 1:35 Bradenton resident talks about his 'American Pickers' appearance 2:44 Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street 1:45 Homeowner finds giant python in his dock 1:45 Ed Hunzeker delivers final budget as Manatee County Administrator 2:22 The border wall region, from the air 1:31 What you need to know about bank accounts 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Auditor talks about Manatee school finances Auditor Jeff Wolf said the School District of Manatee County had some minor flaws that turned up in its 2016 audit but the district seems to be back on track. Auditor Jeff Wolf said the School District of Manatee County had some minor flaws that turned up in its 2016 audit but the district seems to be back on track. Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald

