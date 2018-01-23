Any Manatee residents watching ‘Jeopardy’ on Tuesday knew the answer to this clue

Jeopardy fans in Manatee County should have nailed at least one of Tuesday night’s Double Jeopardy questions.
During the show, Alex Trebek gave the following clue: “In 2017, the oldest of this type of aquatic mammal in captivity died at age 69 in a Florida county of the same name.”
That’s right. Even in death, the legend of Snooty the manatee lives on and acquires national attention.
None of the contestants knew the answer. One of them hazarded a guess, but he fell flat. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as an “Orca County.”
