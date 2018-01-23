Amid negotiations, low-pay school workers take pay increase battle to the streets

More Videos 0:42 Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street Pause 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 0:41 Another traffic jam in Palmetto 1:20 Auditor talks about Manatee school finances 2:23 How to report Social Security fraud 1:47 Take Stock In Children of Manatee County hosting Leadership Breakfast 0:50 Drivers show support for increased pay among school workers 2:44 Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street 6:45 Neighbors organize to protect wooded area in East Manatee 1:45 Ed Hunzeker delivers final budget as Manatee County Administrator Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drivers show support for increased pay among school workers Low-pay workers took to the street Tuesday afternoon to spread the word about their fight to earn a meaningful pay raise from the School Board of Manatee County. Officials have offered a 10 cent increase, but the 1,000-member union of bus drivers, custodians, food workers and more would like to see their pay rate move closer to $15 an hour. Low-pay workers took to the street Tuesday afternoon to spread the word about their fight to earn a meaningful pay raise from the School Board of Manatee County. Officials have offered a 10 cent increase, but the 1,000-member union of bus drivers, custodians, food workers and more would like to see their pay rate move closer to $15 an hour. Ryan Callihan Bradenton Herald

