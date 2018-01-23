Is Anna Maria ‘America’s Happiest Seaside Town?’ You can help decide

Imagine visiting a place named the “happiest seaside town.” It’s a pleasant thought, but what if that place is in your backyard?
Well, if it sounds like a dream come true, there’s something you can do about it.
Anna Maria was named one of the America’s Happiest Seaside Towns in 2018 by Coastal Living magazine. While that’s notable, the town hasn’t secured the No. 1 spot, yet. That’s up to how many votes it gets in the next couple of weeks.
A two-week voting period is now open on the magazine’s website to determine America’s Happiest Seaside Town. Voting closes at 5 p.m. Feb. 6. Vote by clicking here. Votes can be cast one per minute, but they are limited to one per IP address.
“This ranking confirms how special Anna Maria is to not only to the Bradenton Area, but to visitors as well,” said Kelly Clark, communications director at the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (BACVB) in a statement. “Anna Maria is a place that so many people are happy and proud to call home, and making the Coastal Living list proves that countless others are also taking notice of just how unique of a town it is. We hope that many will rally behind it to help Anna Maria earn the title it so deserves.”
Anna Maria is described by Coastal Living magazine as “anchoring the north end of the seven-mile-long barrier island of the same name, this little city is a compact dreamscape of white-sand Gulf beaches, an Old Florida vibe along charming Pine Avenue, and natural gifts. (The entire city is a bird sanctuary.)”
After voting, a leader board will appear to show how Anna Maria is faring against the nine other towns on the list, according to a news release from the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Voters are encouraged to share the poll to their own social media and use the hashtag #CLHappyTown.
Also named to the Top 10 America’s Happiest Seaside Towns list:
▪ Bellport, N.Y.
▪ Bluffton, S.C.
▪ Cambria, Calif.
▪ Cannon Beach, Ore.
▪ Cape Charles, Va.
▪ Hampton Beach / Hampton, N.H.
▪ Ocean City, N.J.
▪ Traverse City, Mich.
▪ Vero Beach, Fla.
Coastal Living editors chose the 2018 finalists by asking for nominations via social media. They then looked at the town’s rank on the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, percentage of clear and sunny days, healthiness of beaches, commute times, walkability, crime ratings, standard of living and financial well-being of locals, geographic diversity, and our editors’ assessment of each town's “coastal vibe,” according to the Coastal Living website.
Voting closes soon, but final results won’t be revealed online until June 12.
How to vote:
Go online to www.coastalliving.com/happytowns2018
Click the “vote” button under Anna Maria
