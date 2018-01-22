Local

Crash kills bicyclist on U.S. 19, shuts down all northbound lanes

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 22, 2018 10:26 PM

PINELLAS

All northbound lanes are closed on U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park on Monday night after a bicyclist was struck and killed, reports Spectrum Bay News 9.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near U.S. 19 and 80th Avenue North, according to FL 511.

The bicyclist was traveling north on U.S. 19 when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Bay News 9 reports.

The identity of the cyclist has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

