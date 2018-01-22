Charges filed in crash that shut down major Bradenton-Palmetto link

More Videos 2:44 Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street Pause 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 0:53 FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 4:38 Larry Bustle named Manatee County Distinguished Citizen 1:47 Take Stock In Children of Manatee County hosting Leadership Breakfast 1:45 Homeowner finds giant python in his dock 2:13 Hurricane Irma batters Anna Maria City Pier 2:22 Bradenton teen has one wish: A prom date with Taylor Swift 2:04 2018 Manatee County Fair ends on warm note 1:06 What to do when you meet a python Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street Southbound Ninth Street West between the Green Bridge and Manatee Avenue West was closed Monday afternoon after a crash involving as many as three vehicles. There did not appear to be serious injuries, but it was causing major headaches for motorists. Southbound Ninth Street West between the Green Bridge and Manatee Avenue West was closed Monday afternoon after a crash involving as many as three vehicles. There did not appear to be serious injuries, but it was causing major headaches for motorists. Marc R. Masferrer Bradenton Herald

Southbound Ninth Street West between the Green Bridge and Manatee Avenue West was closed Monday afternoon after a crash involving as many as three vehicles. There did not appear to be serious injuries, but it was causing major headaches for motorists. Marc R. Masferrer Bradenton Herald