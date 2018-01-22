Local

State Road 64 reopened after one person hurt in crash

January 22, 2018 09:33 AM

Eastbound lanes of State Road 64 were reopened Monday after an injury crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at State Road 64 and 62nd Street Circle East Monday, according to FHP. The eastbound lanes of State Road 64 were closed for about two hours/

Manatee County Emergency Communications officials said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

FHP reported two other crashes on State Road 64 Monday: One in the westbound lanes at Interstate 75 and a second at Pope Road. No roadblocks were reported in either crash and both were cleared by 11:50 a.m.

