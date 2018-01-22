State Road 64 reopened after one person hurt in crash

Eastbound lanes of State Road 64 were reopened Monday after an injury crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at State Road 64 and 62nd Street Circle East Monday, according to FHP. The eastbound lanes of State Road 64 were closed for about two hours/
Manatee County Emergency Communications officials said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
FHP reported two other crashes on State Road 64 Monday: One in the westbound lanes at Interstate 75 and a second at Pope Road. No roadblocks were reported in either crash and both were cleared by 11:50 a.m.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
