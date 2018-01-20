Thousands attended the Manatee County Fair Saturday night, making sure they could enjoy the attractions before the fair shuts down Sunday night.
Residents flock to fair before it packs up for the year

By Ryan Callihan

January 20, 2018 07:53 PM

As the Manatee County Fair draws to a close, local residents turned out in droves on Saturday and took advantage of warmer temperatures to eke out as much fun as possible.

On Sunday, the fair will run through its final attractions before closing down and packing up for next year.

There is plenty of fun to be had on the fair’s final weekend. On Saturday night, rides were still running, bright lights were still flashing and all kinds of fair delicacies were sizzling on the grill.

Saturday’s fair schedule featured a some wholesome entertainment opportunities, including the pie eating contest, the whip popping contest and the steer sale.

The Dennis Lee Show, a band that performs at fairs all across the nation, performed Saturday, as well, but if you missed their country act, you’ll have a chance to catch them Sunday in three different time slots.

Other big hits during the fair’s grand finale include the Disc-Connected K-9s dog show, Wade Henry and the KeysTones.

The Manatee County Fair will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit manateecountyfair.com.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

Sunday’s schedule

Noon — Fair gates open

Noon — Exhibit buildings open

Noon — Show-Me Safari Petting Zoo opens

Noon — Horse Show

12:30 p.m. — Disc-Connected K-9s

12:30 p.m. — Wade Henry

1 p.m. — Belle City Amusements Midway opens

1 p.m. — Show-Me Safari Pig Races

1 p.m. — Rock-It the Robot

1:30 p.m. — Dennis Lee Show

2 p.m. — Amazing Anastasini Circus

2:30 p.m. — RC Racers

3 p.m. — Wade Henry

3 p.m. — Show-Me Safari Pig Races

3 p.m. — Rock-It the Robot

3:30 p.m. — Dennis Lee Show

3:30 p.m. — Disc-Connected K-9s

4 p.m. — Amazing Anastasini Circus

4:30 p.m. — RC Racers

4:30 p.m. — The KeysTones

5 p.m. — Wade Henry

5 p.m. — Show-Me Safari Pig Races

5 p.m. — Rock-It the Robot

5 p.m. — RC Racers

5:30 p.m. — Dennis Lee Show

5:30 p.m. — Amazing Anastasini Circus

5:30 p.m. — RC Racers ^ Grand Championship

6 p.m. — Disc-Connected K-9s

6:30 p.m. — Wade Henry

