National Guard soldier killed, four others injured in military vehicle crash

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 19, 2018 09:59 PM

A crash involving National Guard soldiers left one of them dead and four others injured Friday afternoon .

According to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, three heavy-duty Palletized Load System vehicles were northbound on U.S. 27 near Hammock Road in Sebring when the driver of the rear-most vehicle failed to stop for a red light and struck the PLS vehicle in front.

The driver of that vehicle died. The other solider in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and had to be extricated, the sheriff’s office said. According to the Sebring Police Department, three other National Guard soldiers were taken to Florida Hospital Heartland.

The soldiers and vehicles involved were based out of a National Guard unit in Miami.

The crash is still under investigation.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095

