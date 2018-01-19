Gracie Kreis, a Braden River FFA, shows her heifer during the beef breeding showmanship and show Friday at the Manatee County Fair.
Gracie Kreis, a Braden River FFA, shows her heifer during the beef breeding showmanship and show Friday at the Manatee County Fair. hemorse@bradenton.com Hannah Morse
Gracie Kreis, a Braden River FFA, shows her heifer during the beef breeding showmanship and show Friday at the Manatee County Fair. hemorse@bradenton.com Hannah Morse

Local

Students and their heifers take to the ring at the fair

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

January 19, 2018 08:41 PM

For the first time, after showing two steers, Clay Vogel took the stage to show his first heifer.

As others washed, blow-dried and brushed their cows, the 11-year-old Nolan Middle School student was filling up Big Mama’s water bucket Friday evening at the Manatee County Fair.

“I wanted to have a baby,” Vogel said. She’s bred, meaning she’s pregnant. Vogel wants to name the calf Annabelle.

As the sun set, kicked-up dirt hanging in the columns of sunlight, students from all over Manatee County took their heifers — some unwillingly — through the process of the 4-H and FFA beef breeding showmanship, where judges would score them on how they handled their cows. Later, during the show part, the cows would be the ones judged.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The right hand guides the animal by the muzzle while the left grips onto the show stick, a long thin rod with a hook on the end. Students gently tap with the stick to get their legs to move or to relax them. Some heifers are shown with their calves.

Standing in a line with the cows’ rumps facing the audience, judges select just a few to go onto the next round.

This is also Lakewood Ranch High School student Kora Turner’s third time showing at the fair.

“I’ve been around cows all my life and like, it’s my second nature, cows,” the 14-year-old said.

Turner likes cartoons and comic books, and she draws inspiration from them when naming her cows. The calf that got her “hooked,” as she says, was a white calf that she named Tinkerbell. Because Tinkerbell wasn’t bred in time, the heifer she showed Friday is named Black Widow, or B.W. for short.

B.W. wasn’t so nice in the beginning. Turner thought the name was fitting.

Even if she loses her class this year, she won’t be disappointed. Last year she won Reserve Grand Champion in her intermediate showmanship, but it’s the first year she’s showing in the senior division.

“People think it’s just about when you get in that show ring and when you win or when you lose. It’s not about that. It’s about your yearly commitment to these animals.”

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Saturday’s schedule

Noon — Fair gates open

Noon — 11th annual Charity BBQ Competition begins

Noon — 4-H BBQ Chicken Competition begins

Noon — 6th annual Whip Popping Contest

12:30 p.m. — 3rd Annual Pie Eating Contest

12:30 p.m. — Wade Henry

1 p.m. — Steer Sale

Poultry Meat Pen Sale immediately follows steer sale

Beef Breeding Sale immediately follows poultry sale

1 p.m. — Show-Me Safari Pig Races

1 p.m. — Florida Friendly Edible Landscaping - Master Gardener Educational Gardens

1 p.m. — Baby Contest - Kendrick Auditorium

1:30 p.m. — Disc-Connected K-9s

1:30 p.m. — Wade Henry

2 p.m. — Amazing Anastasini Circus

2 p.m. — Monarchs, Milkweed & More - Master Gardener Educational Gardens

2:30 p.m. — RC Racers

3 p.m. — Show-Me Safari Pig Races

3 p.m. — Rock-It the Robot

3 p.m. — Micro-Irrigation for Your Garden - Master Gardener Educational Gardens

3:30 p.m. — Dennis Lee Show

4 p.m. — 11th annual Charity BBQ Contest Judging

4 p.m. — Disc-Connected K-9s

4:30 p.m. — RC Racers

5 p.m. — Show-Me Safari Pig Races

5 p.m. — Rock-It the Robot

5 p.m. — 11th annual Charity BBQ Contest Awards

5 p.m. — Wade Henry

5:30 p.m. — Dennis Lee Show

5:30 p.m. — Amazing Anastasini Circus

6:30 p.m. — RC Racers

7 p.m. — Wade Henry

7 p.m. — Boss Hawg

7 p.m. — Show-Me Safari Pig Races

7 p.m. — 4-H / FFA Awards Ceremony

7:30 p.m. — Disc-Connected K-9s

8 p.m. — Dennis Lee Show

8 p.m. — Amazing Anastasini Circus

8 p.m. — Rock-It the Robot

8:30 p.m. — RC Racers

9 p.m. — Show-Me Safari Pig Races

9 p.m. — Wade Henry

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Homeowner finds giant python in his dock

    A Siesta Key resident discovered a surprising visitor to his home's dock on Jan. 16: a rare 12-foot python.

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock 1:45

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock
Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 0:49

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month
Florida shooting caught on video 0:44

Florida shooting caught on video

View More Video