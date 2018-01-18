More Videos

Local

Bradenton teen makes video to ask Taylor Swift to senior prom

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 18, 2018 05:48 PM

BRADENTON

A senior at Bradenton Christian School went all out to ask his dream date to prom.

Who is the special lady?

None other than pop singer Taylor Swift.

Dayton Modderman, 18, has hopped on the celebrity “promposal” train that has gotten increasingly popular over the years and posted his proposal video to Swift, his idol, on New Year’s Day — and it involves a lot of singing, stunts and dance moves.

But this wasn’t a last minute idea, Modderman says. He’s envisioned asking Swift to his senior prom ever since he was a freshman.

“I’ve been a fan for a long time and ever since freshman year I’ve wanted to ask her,” Modderman says.

“I was like, ‘Why not make a video with creativity and puns, which she likes?’ And she is one of the most down to earth celebrities out there, and I wanted to take an elegant girl like Taylor.”

This isn’t the first time Modderman has contacted the star. The two met back in 2014 and Swift has followed Dayton on social media. The superfan says he’s been to three T-Swift concerts.

While the notion of a celebrity actually attending a prom seems unlikely, Swift has been known to make special appearances for fans before, like the time she joined Modderman’s Instagram Live video last fall.

“I was in total shock, like in disbelief that she was watching me and talking to me virtually,” Modderman said. “I told her on the live stream about my life, how I miss her, and how she should be my date to my senior prom.”

Dayton, with the help of his friend Cece Rulon, then created the video that, as of Thursday night, has gotten over 89,000 views on Twitter and nearly 62,000 on YouTube.

In the video, the high schooler is seen reading Swift’s Reputation magazine, playing basketball, doing math homework, and more, all while playing a mashup of hit songs from the pop star.

Modderman said he would be the luckiest guy ever if Swift actually took him up on his offer.

“I would never stop talking about it. It would be a night of dancing, and lots of dope prom pics.”

So, Taylor Swift, if you’re reading, the prom is on April 27.

Just think about it.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

