Bradenton teen makes video to ask Taylor Swift to senior prom

Bradenton teen has one wish: A prom date with Taylor Swift Dayton Modderman, an 18-year-old senior at Bradenton Christian High School, made a video "promposal" video asking his idol, Taylor Swift, to prom. In the video, Modderman is seen reading Swift's Reputation magazine, playing basketball, doing math homework, and more, all while playing a mashup of hit songs from the pop star. Dayton Modderman, an 18-year-old senior at Bradenton Christian High School, made a video "promposal" video asking his idol, Taylor Swift, to prom. In the video, Modderman is seen reading Swift's Reputation magazine, playing basketball, doing math homework, and more, all while playing a mashup of hit songs from the pop star. Dayton Modderman/YouTube

