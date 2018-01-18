More Videos

    Officials, event organizers and sponsors gathered at Pier 22 on Thursday to officially get the count down to the 2018 Bradenton Area River Regatta underway.

Officials, event organizers and sponsors gathered at Pier 22 on Thursday to officially get the count down to the 2018 Bradenton Area River Regatta underway. Mark Young Bradenton Herald
Officials, event organizers and sponsors gathered at Pier 22 on Thursday to officially get the count down to the 2018 Bradenton Area River Regatta underway. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

Local

Countdown to Bradenton Area River Regatta officially begins

By Mark Young

myoung@bradenton.com

January 18, 2018 01:39 PM

Bradenton

It’s grown into one of the region’s largest spectator event in just three years, so how do officials make the fourth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta even better?

“Commitment,” said Sam Winer, co-owner of the Powerboat Super League series, which kicks off its racing season on Feb. 3 on the Manatee River. “You all have made this the largest water event that we have ever been a part of. The Super League has been around for 31 years. This will be our 180th event in those 31 years in 45 locations.

“You’ve had the biggest crowd here of any place we’ve ever been. That includes Pittsburgh, includes Tampa, includes Memphis and San Diego at Bayfair. It’s just absolutely incredible.”

Several changes are in store for this year’s all-free regatta. The most significant is that the Green Bridge, which had been shut down to pedestrian traffic for the Zambelli International fireworks show, will remain open throughout the day, during the fireworks and close around 7 p.m. for crews to begin working to get the bridge back open to vehicular traffic.

If that view isn’t tempting enough, a 100-foot-high Gondola Ferris Wheel will be on the Palmetto side of the river and will open on Feb. 2 to provide views of the river. Each gondola car holds up to 8 people for full-family viewing opportunities.

Regatta time MY 1
Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant and Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston joined forces Thursday to help start the countdown to the Feb. 3 Bradenton Area River Regatta.
Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com

Mike Simmons, the Florida operations manager for Zambelli International, promises a show to remember with some shell designs even he hasn’t seen yet, including a new jellyfish fireworks display.

“Each year we try to bring something new to the show with a new component to it,” Simmons said. “And certainly having the people on the bridge this year is a great aspect. It will be more intimate for the audience in being closer to the show.”

The 20-minute show featuring more than 3,000 shells will be a “chest-pounding, heart-thumping show that will rock this riverfront for miles.”

Regatta time file 1
Flyboarders entertain the crowd at the 2017 Bradenton Area River Regatta. They will return in 2018 to perform spectacular tricks.
Herald file photo

Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston said, “This is an event that we absolutely love in both cities.”

Hugh Miller, the owner of Pier 22, hosted Thursday’s kickoff press conference at the restaurant. Miller has been a firm believer in the regatta from the beginning.

“Why do I support this event? Why should so many people care? This is a true signature event for Bradenton, Palmetto and the county,” Miller said. “This event provides a strong economic impact to our community, approximately $8 million. This event showcases the urban core of the cities of downtown Bradenton and Palmetto. This is a free, family-fun, quality-of-life event that all of our residents and visitors can enjoy.”

Regatta time MY 2
Mike Fetchko, ISM USA president and regatta organizer, has a little fun with Marty the Marauder at Thursday’s press conference at Pier 22 as the countdown to the 2018 Bradenton Area River Regatta begins.
Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com

Mike Fetchko, ISM USA president and event organizer, said it takes the community to put on a signature community event. Without city and county leadership, as well as sponsors and community organizations believing in what the regatta has now become, “We couldn’t do it,” Fetchko said. “I love this event. To do this event, it takes a village and it takes a lot of active people and partners.”

Also new to the regatta are some on-ground acts, a new sound system to enhance sound across the span of the Green Bridge, and the Hydrocross Jet Ski championships will return the show to the middle of the river for better overall viewing. Several Manatee County high schools will compete in a “Battle of the Bridge” drum line contest, marching from the north end of the bridge to the south.

Many of the favorites will return, including the Hernando De Soto Historical Society beer garden in Palmetto, the Bradenton Marauders and Pittsburgh Pirates Kids Zone activities, free trolly rides across the bridge, lots of food and more bathrooms. The University of South Florida Bulls and the Tampa Bay Lightning will have a presence on the Palmetto side to offer more children activities.

The Budweiser Clydesdale team will not attend this year.

For a full schedule, visit bradentonarearegatta.com.

Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014

