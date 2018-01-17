Resilient kids are backbone of steer showmanship at Manatee fair

More Videos 1:16 Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police Pause 0:29 A flyover to replace DeSoto Bridge? 1:54 At long last, Fort Hamer Bridge opens 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 2:00 Welcome to the Manatee County Fair midway 1:18 Meet Tuma and her baby hippo, born last weekend at Disney's Animal Kingdom 1:21 Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:16 Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home 7:39 Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 7: Back to Siesta ... I mean Sarasota 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cold front makes for chilly evening at Manatee County Fair It was so cold people were wrapped in blankets. But the steers are well-insulated and tolerate the cold well. It was so cold people were wrapped in blankets. But the steers are well-insulated and tolerate the cold well. Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald

It was so cold people were wrapped in blankets. But the steers are well-insulated and tolerate the cold well. Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald