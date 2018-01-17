Resilient kids are backbone of steer showmanship at Manatee fair

— The thrill of a lifetime, competitors say, is to win a Steer Showmanship title at the Manatee County Fair.
Some try their whole careers and never get there because the competition is so tough.
On a frigid Wednesday night, however, three talented youth entered in the 2018 steer showmanship competition at the fairgrounds in Palmetto keenly felt that thrill of victory.
Sarah John, representing Junior Cattleman’s 4-H, won steer showmanship in the junior division, for ages 8-10.
Janna Groover, also representing Junior Cattleman, took showmanship in intermediate division, fors ages 11-13.
Results of the senior division, ages 14-18, were not available at press time Wednesday.
There were about 100 youth who didn’t survive the cut Wednesday when they showed their steer in the ring and will try again next year to solve the riddle of showmanship.
One of them was Emma Radley, 13, an eighth-grader from Lincoln Middle School’s FFA agriculture program. Emma showed her nearly 2-year-old steer, named Boomer, in the intermediate division. Although she got called back by the judge after presenting Boomer, she didn’t make the final cut.
We are here for the experience, the fun and to get something special out of it. It’s all about life lessons.
Billy Mason, father of showmanship competitor Billie Mason
“Showmanship is basically the relationship between the youth and the animal,” said Emma’s mother, Stacy Joiner, who took pictures of Emma posing Boomer in front of the judge. “The judges look at how they handle their steer, how they walk him, put him in his positions, how he works for her and she works for him. It takes a lot of skill and a lot of practice.”
“The students work very, very hard and practice with their animals almost every day,” said Doug Wagner, director of adult, career and technical education and Manatee Technical College for the School District of Manatee County, which had numerous ag programs on display Wednesday. “They have to be able to control them in the ring. The judges are watching for that type of control.”
Although Emma didn’t bask in the spotlight this year, she went through much the same as the winners.
Emma weighs about 100 pounds. Boomer weighs 1,130 pounds. That size difference is something every competitor must learn to deal with.
“It’s all about trust, “ said Emma, who feeds and waters Boomer every day where the steer lives at Lincoln Middle’s urban agricultural farm. “If you don’t have their trust then it can be very dangerous. You learn what to do. But you never know what can happen.”
Kimberley Lough, the Lincoln Middle agricultural educator and FFA advisor, said Emma is a winner.
“What makes Emma successful is that she was always willing to put her animal above herself and her own needs,” Lough said. “When you are raising a large animal and they have an issue, sometimes you have to lay aside what you want to do.”
Billie Michelle Mason, 14, a freshman at Palmetto High, has been showing steers at the fair for seven years and never has won showmanship. Her highest honor was her third year when her steer named AJ won second place in Best County Calf.
On Wednesday, Billie and her 1,120-pound steer, Levi, didn’t get called back for another look by the judge.
But she won’t quit trying to win showmanship. She loves everything about showing steers, even the crazy hours.
“I live in Parrish,” Billie said. “But I go to school at Palmetto High. We come to school about 5 a.m. and we feed the cows, brush them, water them, everything then we go straight to school. Then we go back to look after them after school and do it all again. And then there’s shows and showmanship. Everything.”
Billie’s dad, Billy Mason, said his youngest child is a winner. Billie’s older brother, Tyler, had a full 11-year career at the fair and never won steer showmanship and Billie’s older sister, Elaine, is a senior with 10 years showing steers and she also never won the title.
“We’ve won our class a few times and had best county calf,” Billy Mason said of his children. “But we are here for the experience, the fun and to get something special out of it. It’s all about life lessons.”
Second place in juniors went to Alyssa Eurice and third place to Brody Gullet.
Second place in intermediate went to Rachel DeSear and third place to Abigail Bunyak.
