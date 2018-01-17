‘Flyover’ plan for new DeSoto Bridge gains support

More Videos 1:16 Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police Pause 0:29 A flyover to replace DeSoto Bridge? 1:50 Cold front makes for chilly evening at Manatee County Fair 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 0:58 Cornelia Winn will seek Bradenton City Council seat 2:00 Welcome to the Manatee County Fair midway 1:21 Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:16 Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 6:23 Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A flyover to replace DeSoto Bridge? Public and political opinion is favoring an elevated bridge concept to replace the DeSoto Bridge. Public and political opinion is favoring an elevated bridge concept to replace the DeSoto Bridge. Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald

