Traffic watch: Your morning commute on Jan. 17, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 17, 2018 06:10 AM

Here’s what you might see on your Wednesday morning commute.

Last updated: 6 a.m.

Interstate 75

  • Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 261, Seffner, no roadblock reported.

Interstate 275

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Sunshine Skyway

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Manatee Avenue/State Road 64

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Cortez Road

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

State Road 70

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Other crashes of note:

  • No major incidents to report as of 6 a.m.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

