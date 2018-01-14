Cold weather sends homeless flocking to shelters. More frigid weather is on the way

As Manatee County’s only shelter, the Salvation Army in Bradenton, held its own as cold temperatures once again dove deep into Florida over the weekend. Sunday’s high was struggling to reach 60 degrees after overnight temperatures hovered in the high 30s to low 40s.
A spokesman for the Salvation Army said Sunday that the organization ran at their legal capacity of 150 over the weekend “but did not have to turn anyone away.”
Temperatures are expected to improve over the next two days with high 60s expected Monday and Tuesday and high 40s at night before a second cold front moves through the area on Wednesday and Thursday, dropping overnight lows into the 30s.
Never miss a local story.
Sarasota County braced for the weekend as well, opening its cold-weather shelters.
“Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have again coordinated with the county’s municipalities, the Salvation Army and faith-based partners to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures this weekend,” according to a statement released Saturday the Sarasota County Emergency Operations.
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, located at 1400 10th St., and New Hope Community Church, at 5600 Biscayne Drive in North Port have run cold weather operations since Saturday. Norma DeJesus, of New Hope Community Church, said only five people took advantage of seeking warmth Saturday night.
“We were surprised,” she said. “But it usually takes a couple of days and we typically see a larger crowd on the second or third day, so I do expect a lot more people tonight when we open at 7 p.m. when it really starts to get cold.”
DeJesus said she has not been contacted by the city or county as to whether they will remain open Monday and Tuesday when temperatures get a little more bearable, but would not be surprised to get that call by Wednesday when temperatures drop near freezing. Sarasota County officials were unavailable for comment on Sunday.
Grace United Methodist Church did not open Saturday, but was scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Emergency management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather and fire officials advise caution when using additional heating devices, “as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices, so extreme caution is advised.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments