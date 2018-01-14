Fisherman in canoe went out for an all-day trip. Now he’s missing in Old Tampa Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard and Tampa Police Department crews are searching for a missing canoer in Old Tampa Bay.
Joshua Ford, 35, of Pinellas Park, was last seen near Old Tampa Bay. The Coast Guard said it received a call from Ford’s girlfriend around 6:40 p.m., stating he failed to return at sunset as planned.
Officials said Ford left around 8 a.m. Saturday in a 14-foot orange canoe to go fishing. He launched from Ben T. Davis Beach between Courtney Campbell Causeway and the Howard Frankland Bridge.
Ford went out for an all-day fishing excursion and was expected to return by 5 p.m. Saturday, officials said.
He was last seen wearing shorts and a red and blue flannel shirt and is described as 5-foot-7, 110 pounds and bald with a red goatee.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 727-824-7506 or Tampa police at 813-231-6130.
