As cold weather arrives, Salvation Army shelters busy

With an expected low of 40 degrees Saturday night and into Sunday morning, the Salvation Army said its shelters were nearing capacity.
The nonprofit’s Manatee shelter, 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton, holds around 150 people. According to the 2017 Point-in-Time Survey, there are 570 homeless people in Manatee County, so many could be left out in the cold.
A spokesman for Salvation Army of Manatee County says that those seeking should arrive as early as possible to ensure themselves a warm place to spend the night.
According to Spectrum Bay News 9, there are other shelters open throughout the Tampa Bay area, including numerous shelters in St. Petersburg and Tampa.
Low temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s for the next few nights, according to the National Weather Service.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
