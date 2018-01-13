Community event honors MLK’s dream, even in the cold weather

More Videos 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft Pause 3:09 The Blue Notes quartet steals the show with classic performance 1:46 Navy Lt. Steven Combs Jr. remembered as hero, friend 2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 3:56 Glimpse the groundbreaking for Manatee County's newest high school in Parrish 2:01 Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson surprises fans and flag football players 0:09 Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 1:33 If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start 1:55 Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Blue Notes quartet steals the show with classic performance The Blue Notes steal the show at the Multicultural Festival and Youth Extravaganza with a performance of “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” which was covered by Simply Red in 1972. The Blue Notes steal the show at the Multicultural Festival and Youth Extravaganza with a performance of “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” which was covered by Simply Red in 1972. rcallihan@bradenton.com

The Blue Notes steal the show at the Multicultural Festival and Youth Extravaganza with a performance of “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” which was covered by Simply Red in 1972. rcallihan@bradenton.com