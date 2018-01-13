Young farmers auction away prized porkers. For some, it’s bittersweet

More Videos 2:33 Senior students sells final hog at swine sale Pause 3:09 The Blue Notes quartet steals the show with classic performance 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 1:33 If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start 0:09 Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 1:55 Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 0:41 Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 2:01 Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson surprises fans and flag football players 2:13 SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Senior students sells final hog at swine sale Katelyn Carothers, a 12th-grader in the Lakewood Ranch Future Farmers of America club, sells her final hog at the Manatee County Fair swine sale. Her 245-pound pig sold for $6 a pound. Katelyn Carothers, a 12th-grader in the Lakewood Ranch Future Farmers of America club, sells her final hog at the Manatee County Fair swine sale. Her 245-pound pig sold for $6 a pound. Ryan Callihan Bradenton Herald

