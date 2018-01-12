Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in East Manatee

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle crashed while traveling north on Sugar Bowl Road in east Manatee County on Friday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2008 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic failed to negotiate a left curve and crashed on Sugar Bowl Road north of Harrison Road at about 10 a.m.
According to FHP, the vehicle’s right side struck the guardrail on the east side of the roadway. The driver and passenger, a 64-year-old man and 64-year-old woman from Gasport, New York, were separated from the motorcycle on impact.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
