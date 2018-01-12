Fog returns for morning commute on Jan. 12, 2018

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.
Fog is limiting visibility along Manatee County roadways Friday morning, drivers should use caution.
Last updated: 6:30 a.m.
Interstate 75
- Fog reported in the area between mile markers 207 to 211, use caution.
Interstate 275
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 41, Tampa, no roadblock reported.
Sunshine Skyway
- Fog reported on the bridge, use caution.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Cortez Road
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
State Road 70
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Other crashes of note:
- East Twiggs Street at North Florida Avenue, Tampa, no roadblock reported.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
