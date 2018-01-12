Local

Fog returns for morning commute on Jan. 12, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 12, 2018 06:34 AM

Manatee

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.

Fog is limiting visibility along Manatee County roadways Friday morning, drivers should use caution.

Last updated: 6:30 a.m.

Interstate 75

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
  • Fog reported in the area between mile markers 207 to 211, use caution.

Interstate 275

  • Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 41, Tampa, no roadblock reported.

Sunshine Skyway

  • Fog reported on the bridge, use caution.

Manatee Avenue/State Road 64

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Cortez Road

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

State Road 70

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Other crashes of note:

  • East Twiggs Street at North Florida Avenue, Tampa, no roadblock reported.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

    Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle carrying possible suspects in the death of a Polk City man, an attack on a second man and the theft of as many as 31 guns.

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft
Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes
Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:54

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

View More Video