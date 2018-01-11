Visibility was already greatly reduced along the Sunshine Skyway bridge shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.
Local

Traveling over Skyway bridge in the next 12 to 14 hours? Expect heavy fog

Herald staff report

January 11, 2018 08:25 PM

Conditions have already deteriorated on the Skyway bridge Thursday evening as dense fog moves in, as seen in traffic cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation.

According to Steve Gaskins, Public Affairs Officer for the the Florida Highway Patrol, visibility is down to as little as 300 feet in some areas on or near the Skyway.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of the Tampa Bay area until 10 a.m., including Manatee County.

