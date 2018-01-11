Traveling over Skyway bridge in the next 12 to 14 hours? Expect heavy fog

Conditions have already deteriorated on the Skyway bridge Thursday evening as dense fog moves in, as seen in traffic cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation.
Areas of dense fog continuing to expand across the coastal regions of west-central FL including the nearshore coastal waters and Tampa Bay. This fog will continue into the morning hours over land and over the waters possibly through the afternoon on Friday. pic.twitter.com/JEcgjLi5ce— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) January 12, 2018
According to Steve Gaskins, Public Affairs Officer for the the Florida Highway Patrol, visibility is down to as little as 300 feet in some areas on or near the Skyway.
A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of the Tampa Bay area until 10 a.m., including Manatee County.
Comments