Dense fog advisory in effect for morning commute on Jan. 11, 2018

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.
A dense fog advisory is in effect for Manatee County until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Drivers should use caution as visibility is reduced to around a quarter-mile or less. Use low-beam headlights.
Last updated: 7:40 a.m.
Interstate 75
Never miss a local story.
- Fog reported in the area between mile markers 170 to 203, and 220 to 223, use caution;
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 201, Sarasota, roadway clear;
- Crash in northbound lanes at mile marker 262, Seffner, no roadblock reported.
Interstate 275
- Crash in northbound lanes at mile marker 2, Palmetto, roadblock unknown;
- Crash in southbound lanes at North Armenia Avenue, Tampa, roadway clear.
Sunshine Skyway
- Fog reported on the bridge, use caution.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Cortez Road
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
State Road 70
- Crash at Caruso Road, Bradenton, no roadblock reported.
Other crashes of note:
- U.S. 301 at I-75, Ellenton, no roadblock reported;
- Vehicle fire at U.S. 301 at Interstate 4, Tampa, roadblock in right lane northbound.
Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
Check back for updates.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments