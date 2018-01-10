AK-47, other firearms seized as deputies arrest three in narcotics investigation

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of various firearms Wednesday afternoon.
Detectives with the Special Investigations Division had been investigating narcotics activity at a home in the 4800 block of 29th Ave. W., Bradenton. Deputies were able to obtain a warrant to search the home.
During the search, deputies found about 400 grams of marijuana and “several items” of drug paraphernalia. A 9 mm handgun, a .38 caliber revolver and an AK-47 were also recovered, as well as about 400 rounds of ammunition.
The investigation is ongoing, but three people are already facing charges.
Laura Shepard, 41, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of marijuana. Timothy Borstel, 19, is also charged with felony possession of marijuana. Zachary McGuire, 20, is charged with violation of probation and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Bond information for the suspects was not immediately available.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
