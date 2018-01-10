Laura Shepard (left), 41, and Zachary McGuire (right), 20, and Timothy Borstel (not pictured), 19, were arrested Wednesday afternoon as part of a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation.
Laura Shepard (left), 41, and Zachary McGuire (right), 20, and Timothy Borstel (not pictured), 19, were arrested Wednesday afternoon as part of a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Laura Shepard (left), 41, and Zachary McGuire (right), 20, and Timothy Borstel (not pictured), 19, were arrested Wednesday afternoon as part of a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Local

AK-47, other firearms seized as deputies arrest three in narcotics investigation

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 10, 2018 10:04 PM

Bradenton

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of various firearms Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives with the Special Investigations Division had been investigating narcotics activity at a home in the 4800 block of 29th Ave. W., Bradenton. Deputies were able to obtain a warrant to search the home.

During the search, deputies found about 400 grams of marijuana and “several items” of drug paraphernalia. A 9 mm handgun, a .38 caliber revolver and an AK-47 were also recovered, as well as about 400 rounds of ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing, but three people are already facing charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Laura Shepard, 41, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of marijuana. Timothy Borstel, 19, is also charged with felony possession of marijuana. Zachary McGuire, 20, is charged with violation of probation and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Bond information for the suspects was not immediately available.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

    Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle carrying possible suspects in the death of a Polk City man, an attack on a second man and the theft of as many as 31 guns.

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft
Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes
Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:54

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

View More Video