U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key.
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Local

Buchanan to oversee tax law tweaks in new congressional role

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

January 10, 2018 05:27 PM

In being named chairman of the House Ways and Means Tax Policy Subcommittee Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, said he would focus on “updates and adjustments” to the recently passed tax bill signed into law.

“I look forward to chairing this important committee that will ensure a smooth implementation of the largest overhaul of our tax code in more than three decades,” Buchanan said in a statement, adding that he intends to highlight job and economic growth.

The congressman most recently served as the Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee chairman, and is also a part of the Health Subcommittee and Social Security Subcommittee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s important that the middle class and working families are at the forefront of our country’s economic policy,” he said. “I will also be focusing on our nation’s small businesses — the backbone of the American economy.”

The Ways and Means committee inspects decisions in taxes, health care, Social Security, Medicare, welfare and international trade.

Buchanan replaces Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio, who announced his retirement in October. His last day will be Jan. 15, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

    Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle carrying possible suspects in the death of a Polk City man, an attack on a second man and the theft of as many as 31 guns.

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft
Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes
Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:54

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

View More Video