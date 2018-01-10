Buchanan to oversee tax law tweaks in new congressional role

In being named chairman of the House Ways and Means Tax Policy Subcommittee Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, said he would focus on “updates and adjustments” to the recently passed tax bill signed into law.
“I look forward to chairing this important committee that will ensure a smooth implementation of the largest overhaul of our tax code in more than three decades,” Buchanan said in a statement, adding that he intends to highlight job and economic growth.
The congressman most recently served as the Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee chairman, and is also a part of the Health Subcommittee and Social Security Subcommittee.
“It’s important that the middle class and working families are at the forefront of our country’s economic policy,” he said. “I will also be focusing on our nation’s small businesses — the backbone of the American economy.”
The Ways and Means committee inspects decisions in taxes, health care, Social Security, Medicare, welfare and international trade.
Buchanan replaces Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio, who announced his retirement in October. His last day will be Jan. 15, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
