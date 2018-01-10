Gov. Scott praises reversal of plans for offshore drilling in Florida

During a visit to Manatee Technical College Wednesday, Gov. Rick Scott praised the reversal of plans for offshore drilling in Florida.
Scott met Tuesday evening with U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in Tallahassee, a meeting that resulted in Zinke’s decision to remove Florida’s coastal waters from consideration for offshore oil drilling.
“This is a big day for our state, to get the secretary of interior to say we’re not going to do offshore drilling, he (Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.) should be happy. This is not about politics, it’s about policy, and so this is a good day for our state. I’m going to continue to fight for our environment,” Scott said Wednesday at MTC.
Zinke announced on Jan. 4 parts of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic waters, were part of a draft proposal consisting of 47 new leases to expand offshore oil drilling expeditions.
Following Tuesday’s 5:45 p.m. meeting, Zinke said part of his consideration in the decision is Florida’s reliance on tourism for economic development.
That’s something Scott said he’s emphasized to Zinke and added that he has adamantly opposed drilling off Florida’s shores.
“People are moving here because of our beaches they like. I mean think about it: How many people, percentage of our population, lives along our coastsz? ... Because we all like to go out to our beaches and enjoy them,” Scott said.
I will never stop fighting for Florida’s environment and our pristine coastline: https://t.co/5RWDsO5meV pic.twitter.com/7RPBf5U1zJ— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 10, 2018
He also pointed to the military’s use of the coasts for training as reasons for the state’s exemption from the proposal.
“I’m going to fight to make sure this is a place our kids and our grandkids want to live,” Scott said.
Zinke said there would be no new drilling or platforms, but seismic testing would be allowed, according to Politico.
Nelson took to Twitter to voice frustration with the agreement, calling it a political stunt to help Scott.
“We shouldn’t be playing with the future of Florida,” Nelson tweeted Tuesday.
I have spent my entire life fighting to keep oil rigs away from our coasts. This is a political stunt orchestrated by the Trump administration to help Rick Scott who has wanted to drill off Florida's coast his entire career. We shouldn’t be playing politics with the future of FL. https://t.co/xJoat2m9az— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) January 9, 2018
Begs the question: If this was a real deal to take Florida off the table - and not just a political stunt - why doesn’t it apply to other similarly situated states. https://t.co/D1nh9a6GsP— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) January 10, 2018
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, tweeted his support for Scott and Florida’s congressional delegation Tuesday and their opposition to drilling.
“Great news: Trump administration has canceled plans to drill off Florida’s coastline. Kudos to Governor Scott and Florida’s congressional delegation for strongly protesting the initial plan to expand drilling,” the tweet said.
Great news: Trump administration has canceled plans to drill off Florida's coastline.— Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) January 9, 2018
Kudos to Governor Scott and Florida’s congressional delegation for strongly protesting the initial plan to expand drilling. #sayfie
On whether he would challenge Nelson for his Senate seat at the end of his term as governor, Scott said he still has 362 days left in office and is focused on “making sure this is a state everybody wants to live.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
