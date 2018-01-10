Local

Child hit by truck in Hillsborough, shutting down portion of U.S. 301

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 10, 2018 08:39 AM

A child has been injured after being hit by a truck in Hillsborough County Wednesday morning.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash in Thonotosassa.

It occurred on U.S. 301 between McIntosh Road and County Line Road. All lanes of U.S. 301 were closed between those two roads, and officials advised motorists to avoid the area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Troopers report the incident as a possible fatal crash.

Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

    Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle carrying possible suspects in the death of a Polk City man, an attack on a second man and the theft of as many as 31 guns.

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft
Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes
Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:54

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

View More Video