Child hit by truck in Hillsborough, shutting down portion of U.S. 301

A child has been injured after being hit by a truck in Hillsborough County Wednesday morning.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash in Thonotosassa.
TRAFFIC: Deputies on scene, assisting the Florida Highway Patrol, traffic crash with injuries, truck vs. child, Highway 301 N between McIntosh Road and County Line Road is CLOSED. @FLHSMV— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) January 10, 2018
It occurred on U.S. 301 between McIntosh Road and County Line Road. All lanes of U.S. 301 were closed between those two roads, and officials advised motorists to avoid the area.
Troopers report the incident as a possible fatal crash.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
