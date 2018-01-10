Patchy fog appearing in morning commute for Jan. 10, 2018

Here’s what you might see on your Wednesday morning commute.
A dense, patchy fog can be spotted throughout Manatee County and visibility is reduced to around a quarter-mile or less, according to the National Weather Service. Drivers should exercise caution and use low-beam headlights.
Last updated: 8:15 a.m.
Interstate 75
Never miss a local story.
- Fog reported in the area between mile markers 215 and 228, use caution;
- Disabled vehicle in northbound lanes at mile marker 220, Bradenton, partial roadblock in right lane on exit ramp;
- Crash in northbound lanes near mile marker 184, North Port, no roadblock reported.
Interstate 275
- Disabled vehicle in northbound lanes at mile marker 35, right lane blocked.
Sunshine Skyway
- Fog reported on the bridge, use caution.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- Crash at Lorraine Road, Bradenton, roadblock in intersection.
Cortez Road
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
State Road 70
- Crash at Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- Crash at Braden Run, Bradenton, roadblock.
Other crashes of note:
- 17th Street at North Lockwood Ridge Road. Sarasota, no roadblock reported;
- State Road 618 toll at South U.S. 301, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
- State Road 618 westbound entrance ramp at Town Center Boulevard, Brandon, westbound entrance ramp blocked;
- Hillsborough Avenue at North Hesperides Street, Tampa, no roadblock reported.
Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
Check back for updates.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments