Local

School bus malfunction sprays students with chemicals

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 09, 2018 05:14 PM

Bradenton

The heating system of a bus carrying students to Nolan Middle School malfunctioned Tuesday morning, covering four students in the back of the bus with chemicals.

According to district spokesman Mike Barber, none of the kids were transported to hospitals. Further information regarding their condition was not released.

“There’s a heating system that runs the length of the bus and part of that system had a leak that sprung out,” Barber said.

According to one concerned parent, four police cars, a fire truck and multiple ambulances responded to the scene. She called it a “harrowing” experience.

Barber said Manatee County school buses receive regular maintenance.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

