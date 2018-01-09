New leader announced for Planned Parenthood. She’ll start next month

With the retirement of the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida quickly approaching, the organization has named the woman who will take over the role on Feb. 1.
The Board of Directors of Southwest and Central Florida announced Tuesday that Stephanie Kight will take over the position after holding senior leadership roles at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and at Planned Parenthood affiliates in Ohio and California.
She has been a spokesperson for the organization and “brings decades of experience in health care business strategy, brand and marketing, public policy advocacy and program development” with her, according to a news release.
Kight has experience in the role of CEO, as she held the position at Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio for five years. She is also credited with launching the Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s first sex education text messaging program.
Before she came to Planned Parenthood, Kight started and operated a small business and held several marketing and business-related positions for other organizations such as Families Forward, Mount Carmel Health in Columbus, Ohio, and the YWCA.
Kight was selected from more than 100 candidates from across the country.
“We are thrilled to have her lead this affiliate forward and to build on the successes we have as healthcare providers,” Laurie Cowan Phillips, board chair, said in a statement.
Kight will start Feb. 1, when she will focus on meeting with PPSWCF’s leadership team, directors, medical professionals, staff and team members.
Retiring from the CEO position at the end of January was longtime leader Barbara Zdravecky. After 24 years with Planned Parenthood, Zdravecky announced her retirement, and in November she told the Bradenton Herald she planned to “take a deep breath” and relax, read and ride her bike.
According to a news release, fiscal year 2017 (July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017) was the most successful for the organization in 23 years, touting record-breaking fundraising and an increase in patient numbers. PPSWCF serves more than 45,000 patients at its 11 health care centers in 22 counties across Florida.
