A youngster frolics in the Splash Pad at Bradenton’s Riverwalk. Herald file photo
On Riverwalk, no splashing around until March. Or at least until the weather warms up

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 09, 2018 11:01 AM

Those looking for a city-sponsored splash will have to wait until March, at least.

The Splash Pad at the Bradenton Riverwalk will be closed due to weather until March, the city of Bradenton announced Tuesday.

Tim McCann, city of Bradenton public information officer, said the Splash Pad is shutting down for the winter. The exact opening date will depend on future forecasts, but the city is aiming for the beginning of March.

“There’s lots of other things on the Riverwalk, it’s just getting to be point where it’s just too cold to splash around in the water,” McCann said.

McCann added it’s “pretty normal” for the Splash Pad to shut down for a month or so in the winter.

Crews could also do some cleaning while the Splash Pad is closed, McCann noted.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

