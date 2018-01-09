Sarasota man seriously injured in overnight crash

A Sarasota man was critically injured Tuesday morning after a vehicle he was driving struck a tree and overturned.
The 28-year-old man was driving a 2002 Toyota Sequoia west on Whitfield Avenue near Country Lakes Drive just before 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and into the shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The front of the vehicle struck a curb before colliding with a tree north of Whitfield Avenue. The vehicle turned counter-clockwise and rolled onto its passenger side before stopping on its roof.
The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to FHP.
Never miss a local story.
The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments