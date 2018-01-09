Local

Sarasota man seriously injured in overnight crash

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 09, 2018 10:16 AM

A Sarasota man was critically injured Tuesday morning after a vehicle he was driving struck a tree and overturned.

The 28-year-old man was driving a 2002 Toyota Sequoia west on Whitfield Avenue near Country Lakes Drive just before 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and into the shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The front of the vehicle struck a curb before colliding with a tree north of Whitfield Avenue. The vehicle turned counter-clockwise and rolled onto its passenger side before stopping on its roof.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

