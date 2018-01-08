Buchanan tours Myakka orange grove after passing citrus tax relief

More Videos 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft Pause 1:25 Highlights of what's to come in the 102nd Manatee County Fair 2:38 The day after a shooting in Anna Maria 1:04 Friends of Keep Woods encouraged by county support to save 33 acres from development 0:15 Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 1:38 Veterans who apply with Bradenton Police Department now have added benefits 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 0:21 Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen 0:09 Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 1:58 How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Congressman Buchanan visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City Congressman Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City Monday following the signing of his Emergency Citrus Disease Response Act, which was included in the tax cut law. The bill seeks to provide tax cut relief to farmers who need to replace destroyed crops due to greening disease or hurricane damage. Congressman Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City Monday following the signing of his Emergency Citrus Disease Response Act, which was included in the tax cut law. The bill seeks to provide tax cut relief to farmers who need to replace destroyed crops due to greening disease or hurricane damage. Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald

